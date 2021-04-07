Village Election Results

There were several races in Bond County villages in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

In Mulberry Grove, Diane Siebert was elected village clerk.

In Pocahontas, Karen Heilig won the village president race while the three trustee terms went to Jennifer Rick, Susan Kovach and Jeff Weiss.

At Sorento, Anthony Rapien defeated two opponents for village president.

Elected president of Donnellson was Pamella Short.

Successful candidates for the three trustee terms were Kenneth Buckingham, Marjorie Tate and Tyler Tarran.

All election results are unofficial until the canvass.