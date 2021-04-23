Wall Wins SWCD Scholarship

The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation Service has awarded this year’s Dr. Harold Gehrig Memorial Scholarship to Cole Wall.

He is the son of Laura and Don Wall of Sorento and a 2019 graduate of Greenville High School.

Cole is attending the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, is majoring in agriculture technical systems management, and has a 3.9 grade point average.

This summer, Wall will be interning with Bayer in Lubbock, Texas.

The Dr. Harold Gehrig Scholarship is presented to a graduate of Mulberry Grove or Greenville High School who is currently enrolled in college, and majoring in an agriculture, pre-vet or natural resource field of study.