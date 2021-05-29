29 Seniors Graduate From MGHS

Twenty-nine seniors received diplomas at the Mulberry Grove High School Commencement Ceremony on May 22.

Several scholarships were announced during the program.

Ty Bauer was recipient of the KIASA Regional Scholarship.

Receiving the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Scholarship were Alexis Kelley and Bauer.

Angela Steiner received the Greenville Garden Club Scholarship, Blake Harnetiaux got the Mulberry Grove Education Association Scholarship, the Sandra Gnaedinger Scholarship went to Samantha Hootselle, and three seniors received the Mulberry Grove Sports Booster Scholarship: Bauer, Shelby Quick and Emma Helmkamp.

Recognized as seniors graduating with honors were Ty Bauer, Blake Harnetiaux, Caitlin Hebenstreit, Emma Helmkamp, Samantha Hootselle, Brittney McMillin, Shelby Quick, Angela Steiner, Cheyenne Tedrick and Brooke Tompkins.