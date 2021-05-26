65th Annual Greenville FFA Parent & Member Banquet

The 65th annual Greenville FFA Parent and Member Banquet was held at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Special awards were presented to members, many of those in the organization received recognition, and adults were inducted as honorary members in the Greenville FFA Chapter.

Recipients of the Greenville FFA Honorary degrees (pictured at top) were: Erica Knolhoff, Sharon Fitzgerald, Kristine and John Bohn, Katelynn and Tom Goodson, and Erica and Anthony Bone. The honorary FFA degrees are presented to persons who have provided extra assistance in the organization.

Special awards were given to several FFA members. They included: FFA Chapter Scholarship Award and Leadership Award to Leno Caldieraro, the Activity Award to Jack Wall, Work Award to Dawson Graber given in memory of Lincoln Siebert, Star Greenhand to Hailey Bohn, and Outstanding Member to Jack Wall. This award is named in memory of Craig Turley. The Dekalb Award was given to Leno Caldieraro. Jack Wall was recognized for receiving his State FFA Degree in June.

Senior members receiving chapter scholarships were Kate Daniken, Leno Caldieraro, Dawson Graber, RJ Sinclair, Joely Craver and Anna Walker. Ron Schaufelberger presented the Dale and Oleta Schaufelberger Memorial Scholarship to Leno Caldieraro and Levi Siebert presented the Lincoln Siebert Memorial Donation to Dawson Graber. Activity T- shirts were presented to the top students in each year in the FFA. The recognition is based on involvement in various activities during the past year. The recipients include: First year– Bailey Unterbrink, Kolbie Tipsword, Ryan Scott, Ryan Lehn, and Bryce Siebert. Second year – Shelby Bone, Hailey Bohn, Maggie Goodson, Dieken Graber, and Leona Baum. Third year members – Camden Fitzgerald, J.R. McCray, Trent Obermark, Jack Wall, and Kaylie Huels. Fourth year members – Leno Caldieraro, Anna Walker, Kate Daniken, Dawson Graber and Joely Craver.

Chapter Proficiency award winners included Kate Daniken – Forest Management and Products placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Anna Walker – Agriculture Sales Placement, Jack Wall – Beef Production, Forage Production, Diversified Ag Production and Agriculture Sale Entrepreneurship placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Hailey Bohn – Equine Science Entrepreneurship placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Diversified Livestock Production, and Vegetable Production, Trent Obermark – Grain Production, Fiber and Oil Crop Production, and Diversified Crop Production placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Lacie Beckert – Beef Production Placement, Dawson Graber – Agriculture Services and Diversified Crop Production Placement placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Maggie Goodson– Food Service and Swine Production, Shelby Bone– Turf Grass Management, Leno Caldieraro – Wildlife Production and Management placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Dairy Placement, and Landscape Management, Chris Flagg – Poultry Production

FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman recognized the FFA Officers for the past year. Presented plaques were Leno Caldieraro, president; Jack Wall, vice president; Kate Daniken, secretary; Dawson Graber, treasurer; Shelby Bone, reporter; Leona Baum, sentinel; J. R. McCray, parliamentarian; Hailey Bohn, historian; and Maggie Goodson, chaplain.

Greenhand Officers for the year were Bailey Unterbrink, president; Kolbie Tipsword, vice president; Ryan Lehn, secretary; Ryan Scott, Treasurer and Siebert, Reporter.

The guest speakers for the banquet were Amy Marcoot, Beth Young and Audie Wall of Marcoot Jersey Creamery.