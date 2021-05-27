GES Accelerated Reader Awards

Students at the Greenville Elementary School were recognized this week for their accomplishments in the Accelerated Reader Program.

The top reader in the school was fifth grader Natalie Goggin, who amassed 1,024.6 points.

Students receiving awards were required to average at least 85 percent on their AR quizzes.

Trophies were given to the top readers in each class. They were Ramona Marshall in second grade, Zachary Goggin in third grade, Olivia Durbin in fourth grade and Natalie Goggin in fifth grade.

First place readers in each classroom received medals. Top second graders were Ramona Marshall, Evie Eakle, Emma Tally and Halyn Kuester. The third graders were Grady Rogers, Griffin Rehkemper, Zachary Goggin and Thailer Coakley.

Top readers in the fourth grade were Joshua Brown, Cecilia Graham and Olivia Durbin, while Alex Mann, Addison Bauer, Ethan Marcoot and Natalie Goggin led the fifth grade classes.

Second and third place readers in each individual class were presented ribbons.

Second place readers were Alexis Cornelius, Kannon Horihan, Baylor Wittig and Kaden Frutiger in the second grade; Ella Marcoot, Ryken Kennedy, Amelia Obermark and Emmy Coling in the third grade; Judah Matthews, Carter Hosto and Camdyn Lawrence in the fourth grade; and Hank Bradshaw, Logan Beckham, Lily Hauskins and Lucas Wall in the fifth grade.

Placing third were Macklin Hopkins, Maxwell McLean, Braylon Boudouris and Danielle Rose in the second grade; Nova Roeder, Julia Ward, Alice Lurkins-Crothers and Addy Taylor in the third grade; Ian Walker, Jackson Wagner ans Isaac Sussenbach in the fourth grade; and Cannon Hamel. Cole Wayman, Stella Hulbert and Lila Kleiner in the fifth grade.

This year’s online learners were also recognized for Accelerated Reader participation.

The overall top reader was Everett Turley.

Top point earners in each class were Jake Simmonds, Everett Turley, and Elijah Hawes in the second grade; Ben Ulmer, Tyler Holsapple and Frank Naes in third grade; and Vera D’Arcy, October Koontz and Eric Gibson in fourth grade.

