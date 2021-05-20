AMVETS 140 Award Scholarships

AMVETS Post 140 recently awarded one Scholarship to a student in each of the two Bond County High Schools.

Applicants were required to be a 2021 graduate who plans on attending a vocational school, 2 or 4 year accredited college or university, have a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent who served in the military, and detail their future goals in the application.

The Mulberry Grove scholarship was awarded to Alexis J. Kelly who had a GPA of 3.33 and will be attending Kaskaskia College to obtain an Associates of Arts then continue to a four-year college. Her goal is to become a high school social studies teacher.

Alexis’s military connection was her father, Paul Kelly who served in the US Army at Ft. Bragg North Carolina.

The Greenville High School scholarship was awarded to Kyra Wells. Kyra had a GPA of 3.9 and also plans to attend Kaskaskia College and seeks a carrier as a Social Worker emphasizing on helping children and families.

Kyra’s Military connection was her great grandfather, Thomas Whalen, Jr., who served in the US Army in Germany 1954 to 1956.