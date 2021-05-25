AMVETS Avenue Of Flags Displayed This Weekend

AMVETS Post 140 will display its Avenue of Flags throughout Memorial Day weekend, from Saturday morning to Tuesday evening.

On Monday, May 31, the local AMVETS Post will hold its 24th annual Memorial Day Flag Changing Ceremony at the Bond County Veterans Memorial on the west side of the courthouse. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Flag clips will be placed on the memorial bricks bearing the names of Vietnam era veterans.

There will be recognition of new bricks added to the memorial in honor of Bond County veterans, and a brief presentation of scholarships to two high school seniors.

The Greenville Memorial Day Program will follow at Montrose Cemetery with the municipal band playing at 9:45 a.m., and the program starting at 10.