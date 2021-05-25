Annual Water Report For The City Of Greenville

The City of Greenville recently released its annual water quality report to residents.

It was included with the utility bill sent out the end of April.

Willey told WGEL the report is required by IEPA each year. It details the condition of the city’s water and whether or not the city has had any incidents where the water has been out of compliance regarding safety. The city has not had that happen and officials are confident it will remain safe until the new water plant is in use and beyond that time.

Willey said the quality of water is very highly regulated by the state. The amount of testing required to prove safety is significant. Water plant personnel test the water every two hours all day. Daily test results are sent to IEPA and monthly tests are done by an independent lab then sent to IEPA.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel talk with City Manager Dave Willey about the mandated report:

For additional information about Greenville water, contact Jim Sutton at the water treatment plant at 664-0131.