BCCU2 Senior Departmental Awards

At the recent Senior Awards Program held at Grenville High School, plaques were presented to the top students in various fields of study.

Receiving Departmental Awards were Leno Caldieraro in agriculture, Joely Craver in art, Molly Harnetiaux in music, Gabriel Wilson in chorus, Morgan Wilderman in English, Ashley King in family and consumer sciences, Zeke Baxter in vocational education, Jarin Weber in biological science, Danielle Zykan in physical science, and Natalie Iberg in social studies.

The Foreign Language Award went to Molly Harnetiaux and Morgan Wilderman, and the Mathematics Award went to Will Sussenbach and Emma Nord.