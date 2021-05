The Bond County BCMW Community Services Advisory Council will have its annual meeting via teleconference Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

At the session, a representative for people with low incomes in Bond County will be elected. That person will sit on the BCMW Board of Directors.

Also at the meeting, agency staff will provide an update regarding available services.

Anyone wishing to join the conference call should contact Wendy Williams at 618-664-3309.