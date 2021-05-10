Big Crowd For CEO Trade Show

As the school year comes to a close, so does the 2020-21 Bond County CEO class.

The culmination of the program was last week when students held a trade show of their businesses at the former Fair Oaks Nursing Home location.

A huge crowd attended to support the CEO program and its students.

Program Facilitator Amanda Dussold told WGEL it has been an outstanding class. She said the class was very diverse and had great ideas for both the class business and their individual businesses. She also praised them for meeting the challenges associated with Covid.

Click below to hear her comments:

Students are from Mulberry Grove and Greenville high schools.

The Class of 2020-21 has included Ty Bauer, Kathryn Criner, Cainan Grove, Blake Harnetiaux, Ryan Heath, Caitlin Hebenstreit, Andrew Huff, Noel Lyons, Britney McMillin, Jessica Nelson, Shelby Quick, Cheyenne Tedrick, Brooke Tompkins and Anna Walker.