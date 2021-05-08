Big Turnout For Entrepreneurship Roundtable

The first City of Greenville roundtable forum, focused on entrepreneurship, was held last week, with an outstanding turnout.

Mark Sargis, Greenville economic development director, said it was a lively discussion. He said almost 70 people attended, including city and Greenville University officials, business owners, and more. He said everyone was very engaged and interested in encouraging development and entrepreneurship. Another similar discussion will be held May 25.

Click below for more:

That May 25 meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the SMART Center in downtown Greenville.

Sargis said the benefits for those attending the forums include connections and relationships. He said the focus was on entrepreneurs doing interesting things in Greenville, but the common theme is that their activities are drawing people to Greenville from outside the community.

Click below to hear his comments:

Those planning to attend the May 25 roundtable forum should contact the City of Greenville on its Facebook page, online at GreenvilleIllinois.com or call Jody Weiss at 664-1644, extension 221.