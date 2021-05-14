Bond Co. Health Dept. Offering Vaccines To 12-15 Year Olds

The CDC announced this week that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could be administered to youth ages 12 to 15.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told WGEL they will be offering that vaccination to that population. Two clinics are scheduled on Tuesday, May 18. Parents can visit BCHD.us to schedule a vaccine appointment for their 12-15 year old. You need to bring the voucher you’re prompted to print out. Clinics will be 9:30 to 11:30 AM and 2 to 3 PM in the drive-through clinic behind the Health Department.

During our conversation Thursday, Eifert also talked about the daily numbers of positive COVID-19 cases the department continues to see, noting there has been a bit of an uptick with several young people becoming positive. He said 26 new cases were reported last week through Thursday. He said the numbers are not huge, but the trend is concerning as the virus seems to be spreading more easily among the younger population and youths tend to become more sick with the virus.

Eifert said as of Thursday afternoon the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28.17% of Bond County resident have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For more information, visit BCHD.us or call 664-1442.