Bond County Offices Moving

Three offices in Bond County government will be physically moving to a new location, May 14 through May 17.

The supervisor of assessments, county clerk and county treasurer offices will be going from the current Office Annex on the north side of the courthouse, to an area adjoining People’s State Bank on the south side of the courthouse.

The Bond County Board has voted to close those offices on Friday, May 14 and Monday, May 17 for the move to occur.

The board is hiring Sims Awesome Moving Company of Coffeen to move the office furniture and cabinets. It will be paid an hourly rate. That work will be done on Saturday, May 15.

County Clerk Meg Sybert advised the county board the contents of the files in the vault will be moved by the three office holders and staff on May 14.

Unterbrink Construction is lined up to move the tables and shelving in the vault.

All technology requirements in the new location will be put into place Sunday and Monday, May 16 and 17, by IT Director Scott Wight.

The plan is for those offices to open in their new location on Tuesday, May 18.