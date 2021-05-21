Charges Filed, Man Injured In Fayette County Crash

A Centralia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Fayette County.

Illinois State Police report Randal E. Howell, age 28, of Ramsey, was southbound on US Rt. 51 about four miles north of Vandalia when he crossed the center line, striking a second vehicle, driven by 49 year old Ronald D. Seals, of Centralia.

Seals was taken to a local hospital via ambulance with serious injuries.

Howell allegedly fled the scene and was later taken into custody by Fayette County deputies and IL Secretary of State Police. Howell was reportedly facing additional charges stemming from incidents prior to the crash.

Regarding the crash, Howell was charged with alleged improper lane usage and leaving the scene of a personal injury traffic crash.