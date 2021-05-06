City Council Tackles Budget, Enertech Payment

At a recent special meeting of the Greenville City Council, the new fiscal year budget was discussed.

It is believed the budget will be passed in May.

City Clerk and Finance Director Sue Ann Nelson reported the general fund is currently balanced with expenditures listed based on anticipated revenues during the year.

The council approved a payment of $60,511.50 to Enertech.

In 2019, the city asked the company to apply for Illinois Shine Program money to install solar at the water and sewer plants.

Enertech had to pay the required $60,511.50 to apply, but all of the funds were distributed by the state without any awarded for the Greenville project. The state program required that an application be made through an approved vendor, which Enertech is.

The council unanimously approved reimbursing Enertech the total amount. Half of it comes from the city’s water fund and the other half from the sewer fund.