City Of Greenville Hydrant Flushing

The City of Greenville will once again be flushing fire hydrants in May and June.

Flushing begins Monday, May 10 and will continue through Friday, June 11,

The city will be flushing fire hydrants from the water plant to the water towers and working outwards from the towers toward the end of the water mains.

Residents may experience some discoloration of water, when flushing occurs in their area.

Those with questions can call Public Works Director Bill Grider at 664-1644 or the water plant at 664-0131.