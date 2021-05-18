City Of Greenville To Host “Family Fun Friday” Event Series

The City of Greenville has announced a new six-part event series called “Family Fun Fridays” to take place around the Greenville square this summer. Each of the six nights will have a different theme with different attractions. The first Family Fun Friday will be held on Friday, May 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with the theme of “Summer Break.”

Activities for the evening include yard games and a downtown window scavenger hunt sponsored by Greenville Tourism, a photo booth sponsored by Bond County Realtors, Rocket Ball sponsored by Thacker Insurance Service, an obstacle course sponsored by The Zone/EPOC Fitness, sno-cones sponsored by Bradford National Bank, Espressions Coffee Company, Wy’s Place food truck, a sidewalk chalk contest, and much more. Organizations and individuals wishing to host a booth or activity at any Family Fun Friday event should contact Jes Adam at the Greenville Municipal Building or by calling 664-1644.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam is organizing the event series. Adam said, “This is a chance for our community to enjoy each other’s company, play games as a family, be entertained, and have fun together! Throughout the last year, we have been unable to hold many of our cherished community events. This is a chance to make some new hometown memories. We hope this six-part event series will help us make up for lost time together and embolden our appreciation of living in a unique city like Greenville.”

Dates for future Family Fun Fridays include: June 11, June 25, July 16, July 30, and August 13. All events will take places from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on the Bond County Courthouse lawn and surrounding area.

For more information, visit GreenvilleIllinois.com or call the Greenville Municipal Building at 664-1644.