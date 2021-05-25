City Unveils New Jobs Website

In an attempt to assist Bond County employers and residents, and improve the economy, the City of Greenville has created a website listing available jobs.

GreenvilleILJobs.com currently has over 100 job openings listed.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey told WGEL the site is designed to help employers and those looking for jobs. He said numerous businesses are really struggling to hire employees. You can access the new site on the Greenville City webpage or directly.

To post open positions, employers just need to send the info to the city. Each job listed has a link with the application process specific to that company. Willey said new jobs are being added daily.

Bond County businesses are strongly urged to post any available jobs, with job information, by contacting Jody Weiss in the Greenville Municipal Building at jweiss@GreenvilleIllinois.com.