Collinsville Man Killed In Troy Motorcycle Crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of 38 year old Scott N. Ponder, of Collinsville, who was involved in a single motorcycle crash in Troy early Sunday morning.

According to Nonn, the crash was reported at 1:21 AM Sunday after a passerby drove upon the crash scene and called 911. The crash was not witnessed. Ponder was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was traveling southbound on Formosa Road, in Troy, and for reasons unknown he lost control of the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.