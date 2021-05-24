Collinsville Man Killed In Troy Motorcycle Crash

By
WGEL
-

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the death of 38 year old Scott N. Ponder, of Collinsville, who was involved in a single motorcycle crash in Troy early Sunday morning.

According to Nonn, the crash was reported at 1:21 AM Sunday after a passerby drove upon the crash scene and called 911. The crash was not witnessed. Ponder was operating a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was traveling southbound on Formosa Road, in Troy, and for reasons unknown he lost control of the motorcycle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Previous articleGreenville Memorial Day Program May 31
Next articleISP Investigate Offer Involved Shooting In Troy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR