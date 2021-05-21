County Board Makes Appointments, Talks Tax & Zoning

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved a resolution to charge a fee for duplicate real estate tax bills requested by any mortgage lender who is not the property owner.

The fee will be $5 for each duplicate tax bill.

The board affirmed the Counting Zoning Board of Appeals decisions to deny a request for a building variance from Robert Sifford, and a request for a special use permit from Daniel Bunker and Ron Gallas.

Julie Nickel was reappointed to a three-year term on the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board,

County board members also reappointed Tracy Hall, Jo Kirkham, Anna Oestreich and Rebecca Nehrt to the Bond County Board of Health. Their new terms end June 30, 2024.