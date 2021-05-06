County Board Takes Action On Numerous Matters

At its May meeting, the Bond County Board approved resolutions to award bids for road maintenance materials.

The county and townships use their motor fuel tax funds to pay for the materials.

Bond County Highway Road Engineer Jeremy Pestle reported prices for rock were about the same as this past year, while road oil costs increased 30 to 40 cents a gallon.

A resolution was passed calling for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and the General Assembly to protect local control of zoning and land use.

The document pertains to Senate Bill 1602 which has been filed to allegedly mandate specific timelines and procedural requirements regarding siting approval or special use permits for commercial wind energy facilities.

Numerous counties have already adopted zoning setback regulations related to wind energy facilities and it’s reported the state bill would provide mandates related to setbacks, blade tip height limitations and sound limitations.

The Bond County Board’s resolution opposes the Senate Bill or any other similar legislation that would undermine the board’s local zoning authority.

It was announced by the county board that Julie Nickel is seeking reappointment to the Mulberry Grove Sanitation Board, and Tracy Hall, Jo Kirkham, Anna Oestreich and Rebecca Nehrt are seeking reappointment to the Bond County Board of Health.

The board members then met as the Special Service District Board.

They went into closed session to talk ambulance contract negotiation with a representative of Rural Med, the current ambulance service provider.

Upon coming out of closed session, no action was taken by the board.