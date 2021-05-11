DeMoulin Acquires Assets Of Algy Trimming Company

DeMoulin Brothers & Company of Greenville, Illinois has purchased the assets of Algy Trimming Company, formerly located in Hallandale, Florida and owned and managed by President & CEO Susan Gordon and CFO Laurie Godbout. DeMoulin plans to continue the Algy brand as Algy by DeMoulin™, and will continue to supply costumes for dance teams, color guard, a variety of specialized markets, and a worldwide music-performance industry as well as dance studios across America. Both Gordon and Godbout will continue to serve the company in a new capacity, bringing their experience plus the quality and reputation of the Algy brand to market.

Algy has a long history of manufacturing specialty garments. Beginning in 1937, Algy was first incorporated by Alfred Lieberman, the grandfather of Gordon and Godbout. The company began as an embroidery business doing extensive work with dancers and performance groups in Manhattan, NYC. Through the years their clients included many famous performers, such as the June Taylor Dancers, who were featured on the Jackie Gleason Show throughout the 1950s and 60s.

The Algy company moved to Florida in 1970 where it continued operations. Through the years, Algy solidified itself as a premier maker of custom color guard, dance, and recital wear for schools, colleges, and studios as well as a host of special trimming products for several industries.

DeMoulin Brothers & Co., founded in 1892, is currently the oldest and largest maker of custom marching band apparel and has trademarked 9 additional brands under their corporate umbrella: Protexall® career apparel and workwear, Otterwear® protective rain gear, Vivace® accessory products, Ashley Headwear® products for bands, Band-Mart™ & Choir-Mart™ formal apparel and accessories, Applause® formal wear, RejuviTex® fabrics made with Repreve® technology, Midwest Band™ products, and DeMoulin Apparel® serving the public service market.

Algy by DeMoulin™ will soon be announcing its reintroduction to the market and is eager to be servicing its customers again with superior design and quality.