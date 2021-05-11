Devil Dogs Donate To Chakota Therapeutic Stables

(L to R) Pound Keeper Betts, Dave Langenhorst, Frank Christie, Kay Langenhorst, Roger Holtgrave, Daphine Kappos, Randy VonHatten, Phil Race, Greg Stoff, Lester Blankenship, Randy Weber, Ray Hughes, Jarred Vanderkooi, and Lester’s grandson Colton Grotts.

Members of the Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack 352, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, of Greenville recently presented $1,000 and a certificate to Chakota Therapeutic Riding Stables in Germantown.

The center provides help to disabled children and veterans by interaction on and with horses to facilitate recovery and treatment of their disabilities or injuries.

Kay Langenhorst, husband Dave and their staff help young people with assisted riding in the Metro East area.

This was the fourth year the Pound has donated a large sum to the Chakota Stable.

Pound 351 has Devil Dogs from Bond, Clinton, Fayette, St. Clair and Madison counties.

