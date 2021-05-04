Drive-Thru Health Fair Registration Opens May 5

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will host a drive-thru health fair Wednesday, May 19 and Friday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day in front of Fair Oaks on the Holy Family campus at 200 Health Care Drive in Greenville.

All hospital colleagues will be wearing masks and required personal protective equipment, and participants will be required to wear masks as well. Please wear short-sleeved shirts and coats that are easily removed to make the process easier.

Starting Wednesday, May 5, those wanting to attend must register for an appointment online at hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair. Registration will close Sunday, May 16. If you are unable to register online, you can call 618-690-3599 for assistance after May 5.

“We are excited to be able to once again offer this service to our local community while still following guidelines and protocols to keep our patients and colleagues safe,” shared Sue Faber, laboratory manager at Holy Family Hospital.

Participants can elect to receive the following screenings at the listed prices to offset fees:

Comprehensive Blood Screenings ($45)

This screening includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function and thyroid screening. 10-hour fast required.

Prostatic-Specific Antigen (PSA) Screenings ($15)

This screening is for men only. A doctor uses these results along with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. The American Cancer Society recommends that men should receive the PSA annually, beginning at age 50 or begin at age 45 if considered “high risk.” This includes African Americans and men who have a close relative who had prostate cancer before age 65, or close relative with prostate cancer at an early age; then testing can begin at age 40.

Hemoglobin A1C ($10)

This test measures the average blood glucose of diabetics during a two- to three-month period. This test is recommended for those with or at-risk for diabetes.

Vitamin D Screening ($15)

This screening helps detect vitamin D deficiency, needed for calcium absorption and strong bones.

Health fair participants can expect their results to be mailed to their home within three weeks following the event.

The health fair is a self-pay service. No payments will be taken at the time of pre-registration; payment will be expected the day of the health fair by cash or check only. Participants are strongly encouraged to arrive with exact cash or a check written out totaling the amount of the services they are to have on the day of the health fair. Checks should be made payable to HSHS.

Holy Family Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. You may submit your health fair receipt to your insurance plan, but Holy Family Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

Screenings with a 10-hour fast as previously identified require drinking water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar or sweeteners. Be sure to drink plenty of water before coming to the health fair to have your labs drawn.

For more information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital’s 2021 drive-thru health fair, call 618-690-3599, or visit hshsholyfamily.org/healthfair.