Early Saturday Morning Fire At Red Carpet Inn

The Greenville Fire Protection District responded to a fire at the Red Carpet Inn, in the 1500 block of State Rt. 127, in Greenville, Saturday at 1:24 AM

Greenville Fire Chief Denny Wise told WGEL the fire destroyed a common are where breakfast is served and the room above it, but firefighters were able to stop it from spreading much further.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal reported the fire was possibly electric in nature, but is officially still undetermined. Fire marshal personnel said their investigation will still take some time. Chief Wise said the fire started in the area where all of the power comes into the motel building.

Mulberry Grove, Keyesport, Smithboro, and Shoal Creek Fire along with Rural Med EMS provided additional support at the scene.

No one was injured.

Fire crews were on the scene for about six hours.

The Red Cross was brought in to assist with finding temporary housing for individuals displaced by the fire.