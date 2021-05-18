Family, Friends & Former Players Celebrate Ish Smith’s 85th Birthday

A large group of family, friends and former players gathered Saturday afternoon at Greenville University to honor Robert “Ish” Smith for his 85th birthday.

A long program was held with Greenville Mayor George Barber and former Mayor Alan Gaffner presenting a proclamation and key to the city to Smith.

Smith said the event was a complete surprise to him, and he expressed his strong support of the Lord and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Robert E. Smith graduated from Greenville College and returned in 1961 to teach and coach baseball. Before becoming the ninth president of the college. Smith was heavily involved in amateur baseball on the U.S. and international levels.

During his retirement, he led the Southern Illinois Region of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.