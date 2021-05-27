Family Fun Fridays Begin May 28

The City of Greenville is beginning its six-part series known as Family Fun Fridays this Friday, May 28.

Each event will take place on the downtown square, including the courthouse lawn, and is open for all area families.

Hours will be 5 to 7 p.m.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam told WGEL City Manager Dave Willey originally had the idea for a downtown event series that was simply all about fun.

He said there will be a lot going on during the two hours at each of the first two events. The theme for the May 28 event is “Out of School Zone”. There will be food, sno-cones, inflatables, and more. The June 11 event will have a “Sports & Leisure” theme, with basketball a cornhole tournament, and more.

Also available this Friday will be yard games, rocket-ball, a photo booth, a downtown window scavenger hunt, a sidewalk chalk contest, and a bubble station.

Adam said the focus will be on fun for the family and making hometown memories, especially since many of the well-loved community events couldn’t happen last year.

Future Family Fun Fridays will be June 11, June 25, July 16 July 30 and August 13.