Famous Watson’s Sign Headed To Oklahoma

For many years, a round ornamental mortar and pestle glass sign was a part of Watson’s Drug Store in downtown Greenville.

It recently sold on an online auction and was picked up Monday by its new owner, Henry Tankersley of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Watson’s Drug Store opened in 1881 and closed last November 17, after being operated the last 19 years by Bart Caldieraro.

Frank Watson’s family opened the drug store, on the south side of the Greenville square, 139 years ago.

Frank told WGEL the lighted sign at one time was mounted outside the store. He said it would have been there during the late 1910’s, and 1920’s. He found it in the basement a long time ago and decided to hang it inside the store. He said it was common for drug stores to have such signs to identify them as a drug store.

Watson said it was tough to see it go. He hoped to see it stay in the area, but he knows the new owner will put it to good use.

Click below to hear more:

Tankersley said he felt good when he learned he won the sign. He said once the auction reached the close, bidders kept raising it by a dollar and it took a half hour for the auction to actually come to an end. Tankersley said he believes he has the finest late 19th, early 20th century drug store in America in his home.

Click below to hear his comments:

Tankersley, a retired banker, said he has been collecting the past 35 years, and his home is filled with antique items from the Civil War era into the 1920s. The home includes a complete old-time drug store, and the Watson’s sign will find a place in that scene.

The collector also bought some bottles and soap in the Watson’s auction, which was conducted on HiBid.com Online Auctions through the Mollett Auction Service.