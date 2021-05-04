Fatal Accident On Mulberry Grove Road

A Greenville woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on Mulberry Grove Road in Keyesport Monday afternoon.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh told WGEL 41 year old Brandi N. Wattle, of Greenville, was southbound in the 100 block of Mulberry Grove Road in Keyesport when, for unknown reasons, her vehicle left the roadway to the west. Wattle’s vehicle traveled approximately 190 yards before entering a rock quarry pond.

Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies; Mulberry Grove, Greenville, and Keyesport Fire Protection District personnel; and Rural Med Ambulance were all on the scene.

There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s department continues their investigation.