Federal REAL ID Deadline Extended To May 3, 2023

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White commended the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for extending the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. DHS cited that it extended the deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impact the virus is having on the general public and driver’s license and ID card-issuing agencies nationwide. White, along with other state and business leaders from around the country, had called on DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline due to the pandemic.

“I applaud the decision by DHS to extend the REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023 – 19 months past the old deadline of Oct. 1, 2021,” said White. “This is the proper and necessary action in response to the pandemic.”

With the extended federal deadline of REAL ID, current Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will continue to be accepted at airports and secure federal facilities until May 3, 2023.

As a reminder, White has expanded online services and encourages the public to visit his office’s website at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of visiting a Driver Services facility. Many transactions can now be conducted online, including renewing standard driver’s licenses and ID cards for those who are eligible.

In addition, White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates until Aug 1, 2021. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.