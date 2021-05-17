First Greenville Museum Day A Success

The rain stayed away and the visitors came to the first Greenville Museum Day Saturday.

Eight local attractions were opened for four hours. They included the Bond County History Museum, the Bock Sculpture Museum, the Greenville Public Library, the One-Room School House, the American Heritage Railroad, Hill’s Fort, Montrose Mausoleum and the DeMoulin Museum.

Jes Adam, Greenville tourism director, was thrilled with the attendance. He said the turnout was better than he’d even hoped for. One couple came from Farmington, MO. He said he and all museum officials hope to make Museum Day an annual event.

Most of the sites have regular hours for visitors. Adam can be contacted at the Greenville Municipal Building for additional information.