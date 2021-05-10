FNB Announces April Students Of The Month

The FNB Community Bank has selected its recipients of April’s Student of the Month honor. Students are nominated by school staff and monthly winners are selected by a panel of bank employees. The April Students of the Month are:

Madison Johnson, Vandalia High School, nominated by Greta Krueger

Hannah Barding, Ramsey High School, nominated by Ginger Edwards

Jacopo Sponchiado, Patoka High School, nominated by Amanda Stratmann

William Sussenbach, Greenville High School, nominated by Theresa Lindell

Devon Henderson, Mulberry Grove High School, nominated by Chad Nelson

Each student received a $50 check and a certificate. To qualify, the student must be a junior or senior, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, display leadership skills, demonstrate good moral character, be active in extracurricular activities, and express future goals and/or college plans.

April concludes the Student of the Month honors for this school year. A banquet was planned for May to celebrate all of the year’s recipients, however, due to COVID-19 concerns in some school districts, the event has been cancelled. “Based on the input given to us, The FNB did not want to create a situation where multiple schools could be potentially exposed,” explained John Goldsmith, marketing and community development director for The FNB.

Whitney Aukamp, coordinator of The FNB’s Student of the Month program said she is looking forward to resumption of the program in the fall and hopes next year’s winners can gather for a banquet in May 2022.