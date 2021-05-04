FNB Donates $4,750 To Area Charities

The FNB Community Bank recently hosted its annual Hometown Support Breakfast to provide financial assistance to local charitable groups.

Thirty-two (32) organizations in Bond County received donations, with the total amount given by the bank totaling $4,750.

Among the recipients were local not-for-profits, museums, fire departments and veterans organizations.

Breck Nelson, local businessman and Greenville University professor, was guest speaker.

Mike Radliff, The FNB president, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to celebrate the efforts of the organizations in-person.

The breakfast was held in April to coincide with Community Banking Month.