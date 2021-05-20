Follow-Up Entrepreneurship Forum May 25

The City of Greenville invites community members to a second roundtable forum to promote local entrepreneurship Tuesday, May 25, 5:30-7:30 pm, at The SMART Center. “We had a great turnout at last month’s initial forum – nearly 70 people attended,” said the City’s Economic Development Director Mark Sargis. “We were encouraged to hear what some local entrepreneurs are doing and planning, and what others believe is possible for Greenville. There was a lot of positive energy and we want to build on that momentum.”

A wide cross-section of stakeholders attended the first forum and gave helpful input – small business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, local banks, retired business leaders, artists, and representatives from the City and from Greenville University. At the next forum on Tuesday, there will be a summary of the ideas and data collected, and an interactive discussion of short-term and longer-term action items that the City and community should consider. Future entrepreneurs such as students and those new to the area are also encouraged to attend and give input to influence development in Greenville.

“From input at our first meeting, several participants said they would like to see Greenville become more of a ‘destination’ city,” said Sargis. “In addition to some unique cultural and historical resources, we have a growing number of destination businesses – including Marcoot’s Jersey Creamery, the Milk House, Evergreen Plant Co. – and we want to promote more of that kind of business to serve our community and attract visitors. And with pandemic restrictions now easing, this is a good time to start a new business.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the May 25 forum. For planning purposes, the City asks that you register for the event. To register and for more information, go to www.greenvilleillinois.com or the City’s Facebook page, or contact Jody Weiss at jweiss@greenvilleillinois.com or 618-664-1644 x221.

Pizza and refreshments will be served for those who register, and there will be an opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses. For questions or further details, you may contact Mark Sargis at msargis@greenvilleillinois.com or call 618-664-1644 x230.