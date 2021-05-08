GHS Continues Remote Learning Due To COVID

Increases in positive COVID-19 cases at Greenville High School, led to students being taught via remote learning on Friday, and remote learning will occur again Monday, May 10.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported a special school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in the high school auditorium.

He said the board members will discuss and determine the learning model for Tuesday, May 11, and moving forward for the remainder of the school year.

As of Friday, 176 high school students were in quarantine due to positive cases among others.

Superintendent Olson encourages everyone to maintain safe social distances, wear masks in public and practice good hand hygiene.