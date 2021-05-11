GHS Moving To Hybrid Attendance For Rest Of The Year

Due to increased positive COVID-19 cases at the Bond County Unit 2 high school in the past two weeks, the school board has voted to go hybrid, at the high school only, for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

The board had a lengthy discussion about the situation on Monday evening.

The motion to proceed with the hybrid format was approved on a 6-1 vote. Brian Zeeb cast the “no” vote.

Superintendent Wes Olson reported to the board 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, most at the high school, which has also led to over 150 students also being quarantined.

He said the district has been partnering with the Bond County Health Department to keep the students safe.

Under the hybrid format, students attend school in-person one day, and learn by remote the next day. The student body was divided into A and B groups earlier in the school year.

The A group of students were in school Tuesday while the B group was in remote. For the rest of this week, B group will be at school Wednesday, A group on Thursday and B group on Friday.

Senior exams are the week of May 17 and Principal Kara Harris said details will be provided to the students at school.

All other students will attend classes through Friday, May 28. The hybrid schedule will continue with groups alternating days Monday through Friday.

High school graduation is still scheduled for Sunday, May 23. Principal Harris and Superintendent Olson said there are options being considered. The priority would be to have the ceremony at the football stadium, with the students in the bleachers and families distanced on the field.

Another option would be an indoor ceremony with social distancing.

No decision has been made as administrators wait to see what occurs with the COVID-19 situation.