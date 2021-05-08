GPD Distracted Driving Enforcement Results

The Greenville Police Department conducted a distracted driving enforcement detail in April.

Officers issued 49 tickets for hands-free law violations and 33 other tickets.

Chief of Police Scott Workman stated, “We strongly enforce distracted driving laws for one reason . . . to save lives.

The Greenville Police Department joined forces with state and local law enforcement agencies in this effort.

It is illegal in Illinois to use your cell phone while driving, except in the hands-free mode.

The Illinois Distracted Driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds, administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.