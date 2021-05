The Greenville Public Library is celebrating a special day on Friday, May 14.

Library Director Jo Keillor said they will celebrate National Chocolate Chip Day on Friday, May 14th. Patrons who check something out from the library that day will receive a free chocolate chip cookie, courtesy of the Sugar Shop Cakery in Greenville.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.