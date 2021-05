The Greenville Memorial Day Program will be held Monday, May 31, at Montrose Cemetery.

It will take place in front of the mausoleum.

The guest speaker will be Scott Spencer of Greenville, a retired Greenville Junior High School teacher.

The Greenville Municipal Band will perform during the service. It will also present a brief pre-program concert at 9:45 a.m. at the same location.

Those attending should bring lawn chairs. Everyone is urged to practice COVID-19 safety guidelines.