Greenville Museum Day Set For May 15

A Museum Day celebration is scheduled for May 15 in Greenville.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greenville Tourism Director Jes Adam said a lot of the local museums and historical attractions will be open with special activities planned. Participants include Hills Fort, the Greenville Public Library, the DeMoulin Museum, the Bock Sculpture Museum, and the Bond County Historical Society. The society will be celebrating the grand opening of their new location.

There will also be a passport drawing for everyone who participates to get a mark at each location and be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Also open to visitors on May 15 will be the mausoleum at Montrose Cemetery, the One-Room Schoolhouse, and the American Heritage Railroad at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

The DeMoulin Museum has arranged for a food truck, goat petting zoo, free caricatures and more.

The new Bond County Historical Society Museum is in the US DeMoulin Mansion near the intersection of Fourth Street and Winter Avenue.

For more information, call Adam at 664-1644.