Greenville Police April Activities Report

The April report of activities by the Greenville Police Department shows officers were very busy.

Police conducted a distracted driving awareness campaign, stopping motorists violating state law regarding the use of cell phones while driving.

A total of 88 traffic stops were made in April, leading to 100 citations being issued.

Officers made four felony arrests, one arrest on a misdemeanor charge and five arrests on warrants.

Eight motorists were assisted by officers, two unlocked businesses were discovered and police looked into nine burglar alarms sounding.