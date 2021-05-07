GU Announces Commencement Details

Commencement 2021 Updated Rain Plan:

Due to recent weather forecasts, both ceremonies (College of Social Sciences and Education and the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Professional Studies) will be combined, and take place at 10 am, outdoors on Hogue Lawn on campus.

In the event of inclement weather in the morning, a decision will be made by 7 am Saturday, May 8, to move the ceremony indoors at Whitlock Music Center. Seating space in Whitlock allows for student and faculty attendance only.

Ceremonies will be livestreamed, and the SMART Center (on the third and first floors), Student Union (second floor), LaDue Auditorium, and Jo’s Java will be open for watch parties. The SMART Center is ADA accessible.

Click here for more information.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS…

Greenville University is welcoming graduating students and their families to campus for a safe, in-person ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2021.

University officials expect 287 students will receive a degree this spring. Seventy-four of those will be master’s degrees, and of the 213 undergraduates, 174 have earned their degrees on campus and 39 online.

GU students and faculty are invited to Baccalaureate at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7 at the Whitlock Music Center. Dr. Brian Reinhard, professor of Spanish and chair of the Modern Languages Department, will give the farewell address.

Greenville University will hold two outdoor commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8 on Hogue Lawn.

Students in the College of Social Sciences and Education will be presented degrees at 10 a.m., and students graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Professional Studies will be honored at 3 p.m.

A live stream link will be available that day on GU’s website.

Rev. David Hawkins will be the featured speaker at both ceremonies. He is lead pastor at Living Word Church in Collinsville, and a frequent chapel speaker at the university.

Available seating permits graduates to bring four guests, and everyone in attendance will be required to comply with COVID guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing.