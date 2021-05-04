GU Planning For In Person Attendance In The Fall

Greenville University is planning once again to have in-person classes for the fall semester.

It was one of the few institutions in the nation to safely offer in-person classes throughout the 2020-21 school year, after partnering with the University of Illinois for weekly COVID-19 testing.

This testing is tentatively set to continue in the fall, as needed.

GU President Suzanne Davis said it is impossible to predict what August will bring. “The goal is to make sure students are safe, while maintaining the most normal college experience possible.

“We will follow guidelines, but anticipate the vaccine will change the COVID environment.”

In recent weeks, the university, through the bond County Health Department, has offered COVID vaccine to members of its campus community.