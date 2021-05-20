Health Board Presented With Financial & COVID Numbers

In their meeting Monday, the Bond County Board of Health learned the health department closed out the month of April with a cash balance of $1,021,204 and that year to date revenue and expenses are in line with budget projections.

Barb Strieker, Director of Compliance, presented an organizational capacity self-assessment, which has been conducted by leadership at the health department. The self-assessment resulted in the development of several goals and objectives in the areas of financial management, personnel management, community relations and board procedures. The self-assessment is the first part of the overall IPLAN process, which is required for local health departments to retain certification by the State of Illinois.

Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported the region is currently showing a 2.5% COVID-19 test positivity rate, while Bond County, specifically, is showing a 4.5% test positivity rate. He also reported that COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue at the health department, and to date, 28.45% of Bond County residents have been fully vaccinated.

The board of health’s next meeting will be in person on Monday, June 28, at 6:30 PM at the health department.