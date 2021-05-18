Highland House Fire Early Monday

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department, with mutual aid from the Highland Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire on Daiber Road early Monday morning. When they arrived, just after 3:30 AM, crews encountered flame and heavy smoke coming from the roof.

All residents had evacuated the home.

Details of the fire remain under investigation, but officials report the fire spread from the garage to the attic space, causing the fire to spread quickly before fire personnel were called.

Madison County Emergency Management Agency also responded and is assisting the family with resources from the American Red Cross.