Historical Society Museum Opening Saturday

The Bond County History Museum at the U.S. DeMoulin Mansion in Greenville will open for the first time during Saturday’s Museum Day.

The museum is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Winter Avenue and Fourth Street.

Bond County Historical Society President Kevin Kaegy said it is exciting to finally open the museum to the public. He said the moving and remodeling process has been almost a two and a half year long process. Refreshments will be served Saturday on the lawn under a tent. Group size will be limited as people go through the museum for COVID precautions.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Eight Greenville attractions on Museum Day will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kaegy advised regular hours for the Bond County History Museum will be 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 2 to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

This year is the 50th anniversary of the birth of U.S. DeMoulin, a prominent citizen of Greenville, and Kaegy said a ceremony to honor him will be held later this year.