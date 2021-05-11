HSHS Celebrating Nurse & Hospital Weeks

As National Nurses Week wraps up, HSHS hospitals in Breese, Highland and Greenville are commemorating now through May 15 as National Hospital Week.

Both special weeks are designed to thank and recognize the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy.

HSHS officials stated that after the last year of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to thank and recognize the health care professionals in our communities.

Celebratory activities have been planned including clinical care awards, meals and treats.