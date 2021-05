In honor of National Nurses Week, HSHS Holy Family Hospital hosted a Nursing Exemplar Awards Ceremony. Below is the list of winners from the ceremony.

Excellence in Nursing

Rachel Sanders, RN

Preceptor of the Year

Madyson Bauer, RN

Charge Nurse of the Year

Erica Bone, RN

Rookie of the Year

Krista Waters, RN

Partner in Nursing

Krystal McClenahan, PT

The awards recognize the dedicated health professionals and nurses who serve patients each day with respect, care, competence and joy.