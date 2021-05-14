HSHS Upholds Masking & Social Distancing Guidelines

The CDC announced on May 13, 2021, that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors. However, health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from this guidance. In alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of our patients, visitors and the communities we serve.

HSHS colleagues who work in our hospitals and clinics will also continue masking.

“This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.

HSHS Illinois hospitals include St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur, St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville and St. John’s Hospital Springfield.

HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular have clinics throughout central and southern Illinois.